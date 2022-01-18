COVID-19: Bharat Biotech requests healthcare workers to ensure only COVAXIN is administered to 15-18 age group

Following reports of unapproved COVID vaccines being given to 15-18 year age group, Bharat Biotech on Tuesday requested healthcare workers to ensure that only COVAXIN is administered to individuals of the group.

Taking to Twitter, Bharat Biotech said, "We have received several additional reports of individuals in the 15-18 age group being administered unapproved COVID-19 vaccines. We humbly request healthcare workers to be highly vigilant and ensure that only COVAXIN is administered to individuals in the 15-18 years age group."

Further, the company said that COVAXIN has received approval "based on a thorough clinical trial evaluation for safety and immunogenicity in the 2-18 years age group."

"Currently, it is the only COVID-19 vaccine in India approved for children," Bharat Biotech said while also thanking the healthcare workers for their "great service to the nation" during the pandemic.

Amid rising concerns over the highly transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Prime Minister on December 25 announced the commencement of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the age group of 15-18 years from January 3.Notably, only Bharat Biotech's indigenously-made shot 'Covaxin' will be used for vaccinating this age group.According to a note sent by the Union health ministry to all states and Union territories, additional doses of Covaxin will be sent to the states for administering the vaccine to this population category.

As many as 3,70,32,672 doses have been administered in the 15-18 age group so far in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

