COVID-19: Gujarat reports 16,608 new cases, 28 deaths in last 24 hrs

Gujarat reported 16,608 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin, the state recorded 17,467 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,48,405. The number of active cases stands at 1,34,261.

With 28 deaths, the tally stands at 10,302.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 2,55,874 new COVID cases recorded in the last 24 hours, 50,190 less than yesterday, taking the daily positivity rate down to 15.52 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed.

With this, the active caseload stands at 22,36,842, while the weekly positivity rate is at 17.17 per cent.

As many as 2,67,753 recoveries have also been reported in the last 24 hours. With the Covid recovery rate at 93.15 per cent, the cumulative recoveries from the virus across the country stand at 3,70,71,898.

The Ministry also reported 614 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours.

Notably, 16,49,108 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours; 1,74,355 more than on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

