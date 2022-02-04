COVID-19: Gyms and schools to reopen in Delhi, night curfew to remain

Schools and gyms in the national capital will be allowed to reopen, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said in a statement. Single drivers in cars will also be exempt from wearing a mask. While gyms will be allowed to open with some restrictions, educational institutions will reopen in phases. From February 7, physical classes will begin for students of classes 9 to 12. Night curfew will continue in the Capital but with a concession for one hour starting from 11pm instead of 10pm.

Offices will be allowed to function with 100% attendance. For schools, the DDMA has stipulated that unvaccinated teachers will not be permitted.Delhi has been witnessing a steady decline in daily Covid-19 cases and test positivity rate. On Thursday, the national capital reported 2,668 fresh infections and 13 fatalities, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.3 per cent. Cases have been on a downward trajectory after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.