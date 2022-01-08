COVID-19: Health dept intensifies testing at Jammu airport

Amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, the health department has ramped up the testing and samples collection of tourists and pilgrims coming to the state.

Nasal and swab samples of pilgrims coming to Mata Vaishno Devi temple and international travellers, who are not fully vaccinated, are being collected.

Sanjeev Kumar Garg, Airport Director, Jammu, said, "The COVID-19 testing kiosk at the airport has been in place for the past two years. We are testing those who are fully vaccinated or have a single dose and also all international passengers. The vaccination certificates of all the travellers are being checked."

Dr Mohit Kapoor, nodal officer for COVID at the airport, said, "We are conducting testing as per the government guidelines. We are testing each and every passenger landing at Jammu airport."

( With inputs from ANI )

