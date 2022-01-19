COVID-19: India extends ban on international commercial passenger flights extended till Feb 28

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has extended the ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India till February 28.

The ban was previously extended till the end of January.

In a circular on Wednesday, the civil aviation regulator said: "The authority has decided to extend the suspension of Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 28th February 2022."

It added that this restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights approved by the DGCA.

However, international scheduled flights under air bubble arrangement will not be affected.

The announcement comes amid the rise of the new COVID-19 variant identified as Omicron.