COVID-19: India reports 6,563 new cases, 132 deaths in last 24 hrs

India has logged 6,563 new COVID-19 cases, 132 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

The active caseload of the country stands at 82,267; the lowest in nearly 1.5 years (572 days).

As per the ministry, as many as 8,077 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,41,87,017.

"India's recovery rate stands at 98.39 per cent, highest since March 2020," said the ministry.

As many as 8,77,055 COVID-19 tests were conducted in India in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests in the country to over 66.51 crore (66,51,12,580).

"Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.60 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 36 days now. The daily positivity rate has been reported to be 0.75 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 77 days and below 3 per cent for 112 consecutive days now," informed the ministry.

With the administration of 15,82,079 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 137.67 crore (1,37,67,20,359), as per the provisional reports till 7 am today.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor