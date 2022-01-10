COVID-19: Kerala logs 17 more Omicron cases, total tally now at 345

Kerala on Monday reported 17 fresh Omicron cases which pushed up the state's total tally of infections from the COVID-19 variant to 345.

Kerala has also been reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases. In view of the situation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a COVID review meeting in which he capped the number of attendees at weddings and funeral to 50.

Department of Health and Education must ensure that vaccination of those in 15-18 age group is completed this week, Vijayan said during the meeting.

Kerala logged 5,797 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin. The active COVID caseload of the state is now at 37,736. As many as 19 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll was logged at 49,757.

A total of 2,796 persons have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the administration of 'precautionary dose' of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60 above with co-morbidities began in Kerala today.

( With inputs from ANI )

