COVID-19: Leh allows coaching, tuition centres to operate with 20 students

The Leh administration on Monday issued an order to re-open tuition or coaching centres in the district with a ceiling of 20 students or 25 per cent of the seating capacity.

"Office of the Chairman, DDMA Leh issues an order regarding the opening of tuition/coaching centres in Leh district. The tuition/coaching centres would be allowed to open with a ceiling of 20 students or 25 per cent of seating capacity, whichever is less and with strict adherence to Covid SOPs," Department of Information and Public Relations Leh tweeted from its official account.

"Only asymptomatic teachers, students and staff shall be allowed to attend the classes," the order read.

The official statement directed students, teachers and staff between the age group of 15 to 18 years should mandatorily be in possession of an authentic vaccination certificate with the first dose.

"Wearing of mask, observing social distancing, frequent washing of hands, sanitizing and other covid norms shall mandatorily be observed by students and teachers at all times," it said further.

The coaching centre authorities will mandatorily need to obtain the consent or declaration from the parents or guardians of the students and these consent forms need to be submitted to the District authorities within the next seven days, the official statement said.

Meanwhile, the union territory reported 159 new COVID-19 new cases on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor