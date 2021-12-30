COVID-19: Manipur govt imposes night curfew from 9 pm to 4 am

In light of the rising Omicron cases in the country, the Manipur government on Wednesday imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 4 am.

The restriction comes just days ahead of New Year celebrations.

As per an order issued by the state's Home Department, essential services and medical emergencies have been exempted from the night curfew.

The state has also banned music concerts, thabal chongba (folk dance), celebratory feasts, large gathering of people in enclosed areas or indoor halls.

"Wearing of face masks in public places, gatherings and crowded areas is a critical Covid Appropriate Behaviour and it should be strictly enforced and violators to be penalised promptly under relevant rules," the order read.

All District Magistrates have been directed to enforce the curbs by invoking relevant provisions of law.

"This order is in continuation of the order of even number dated 27.12.2021 and shall remain in force till 31.01.2022," the order stated.

Notably, according to Union Health Minister, Manipur has reported one case of Omicron.

India's Omicron case tally stands at 781, as per a COVID-19 bulletin issued on Wednesday morning.

( With inputs from ANI )

