COVID-19: Sharing is no more caring, say Delhi teachers to students as schools reopen for classes Nursery to 8

As Delhi schools reopened on Monday for classes nursery to Class 8, teachers were seen telling the students not to share anything among themselves as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Ruksaar Parveen, a science teacher said, "Schools are reopening after two years. Taking physical classes is more exciting for teachers also. During the online classes, we have tried our best to maintain the school decorum. I think the major concern for parents as well as the students is that their children are not vaccinated yet. We are trying to ensure the following of the COVID protocols and sanitizing all the things in the classroom. We are also advising the students not to share anything among themselves."

Kanishka, a Class 6 student said, "I feel very good to be back. My friends have also come We will follow the COVID rules- sanitizing, washing hands, and maintaining social distancing. We can't share things with our friends anymore now. There is fear among the students as we are still not vaccinated."

Shivin Sharma, a class 7 student said, "It feels good to be back. I am not scared of COVID. My parents have told me about the COVID protocols and have asked me not to touch unwanted things. They have asked me to wear a mask always. I will get to meet my friends now but will also have to maintain social distancing." "During online classes, few students were able to cheat in tests with the help of the internet, that won't happen now as the tests would be held in schools. This is also another good thing about offline classes."

Karma Sharma, a Hindi teacher said, "I think it's a good decision as it's been long that students have not come to school. Students and parents both now want the schools to reopen as the students' habits are changing staying at home. The things which a school can teach offline, it's not possible to be taught online.

Satvir Sharma, Principal of Vidya Bal Senior Secondary School said, "I feel it's a good step that the government has now opened schools for students from class nursery till class 12 because psychological changes have come in students in the past two years and they have become cranky. Now, keeping the students' safety and studies in mind, today we have called students of classes 6 to 8 to come to school. After 2 days, we will call students of classes 4 and 5 and if everything goes right, then we will hold classes for nursery to 3 . We want to make our SoPs in a way so that no one suffers. There are students who are now in class 1 and haven't seen their teachers since they have joined the school. They have seen them online and now they will see them physically. There are so many changes that the students will witness now. So, we have to make arrangements for that also."

"I would like to tell parents that in all schools, staffs are 100 per cent staff vaccinated. The building is being sanitized twice in the morning and again after students leave the campus. We have put many posters related to social distancing because it has been seen that whatever the students see, they followed them in 2-3 days. We have also started happiness classes keeping social distancing in mind as there have been many changes that students have seen in the past two years", he said.

"The biggest challenge which schools have is for teachers. Till now students were studying online. Now when the kids will be coming to school, the hesitation will be there in students' minds as there is a possibility that they might miss their parents. So, the task for teachers is to make students study in an online class and help the students offline too who are coming to schools after so long. Here, the responsibility comes on parents' shoulders that if they don't want to send their kids to school, they will have to look after the discipline of their kids at home. I would request the parents to send their kids to school, the Principal added.

( With inputs from ANI )

