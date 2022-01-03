COVID-19: Tamil Nadu aims to fully vaccinate teenagers by January end

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that there are 33.45 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 in the State and 100 per cent vaccination in this age group will be achieved by January end.

Subramanian said, "There are 33.45 lakh teenagers in the age group of 15 to 18 and the government aims to fully inoculate this population by the end of January. Booster doses will be administered to the frontline, health care workers and those who are above 60 with comorbidities from January 10."

The Health Minister said, "There are 4 lakh engineering students in the State and about 46 per cent of them have received the first dose of vaccination. We have advised the health department to increase vaccination drive among college students."

( With inputs from ANI )

