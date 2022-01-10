Covid-19 wave: Dine-in service in restaurants to be discontinued in Delhi

Amid surging Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the dine-in service in restaurants is likely to be discontinued in the national capital, sources told ANI.

In its meeting, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to only allow the take-away services in the restaurants, sources added.

Earlier, the eateries and bars in the capital were allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired the meeting, which was held on Monday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other health department officials were present in the meeting.

The DDMA in its previous meeting, held on Tuesday, had decided to impose a weekend curfew in Delhi to avoid people crowding the markets and public places.

The authorities also ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms besides putting various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a Yellow Alert was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The night curfew has is imposed from 10 pm (earlier 11 pm) to 5 am in the national capital.

Delhi had logged 22,751 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday.

As per a bulletin issued by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 23.53 per cent.

With this, the total cases of the COVID-19 in the city have gone up to 15,49,730 including 60,733 active cases.

As many as 10,179 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 14,63,837.

However, the city also reported 17 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,160 people have succumbed to the infection in Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor