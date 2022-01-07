COVID: Delhi logs 17,335 fresh cases, 9 deaths; positivity rate over 17.73 pc

Delhi on Friday logged 17,335 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate in the national capital to 17.73 per cent. This is the highest number of cases reported here Since May 2021.

As per the health bulletin, there are 39,873 active COVID cases in Delhi presently.

With 8,951 recoveries from the virus in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recovery in Delhi stands at 14,41,789.

Nine deaths in the last 24 hours take the total Covid death tally of the national capital to 25,136, while the case facility rate reaches 1.67 per cent.

The health bulletin also informed that 1,390 people who tested positive for COVID are hospitalised, of which 31 are severe patients on ventilator support.

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 2,00,280 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 56,204 were beneficiaries of the age group of 15-17 years.

( With inputs from ANI )

