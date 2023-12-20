Covid JN.1 variant enters Goa, 19 cases reported so far

Panaji: The new variant of Covid-19, JN1 has reached Goa with 19 cases reported by the Health Department.

In addition to testing, genome sequencing and sending samples are also being done amid growing Covid cases. North Goa District Hospital's Genomics Department's report to the Directorate of Health revealed 19 patients infected with the new variant. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has appealed to the citizens of the state to accept the reality of growing cases and not cause unnecessary panic.



Health enforcement is prepared to deal with the challenge. Union Health Minister Mansukh Malaviya has made necessary instructions in a meeting where Goa's Health Minister Vishwajit Rane was present. After his video conference with the Union Minister, Rane released a video discussing directives issued by Malaviya. While no guidebook has been issued till now, he has appealed for people to take precautions and assured that the healthcare system is prepared for the challenge.

What is JN1?

JN1 strain is a sub-variant of the BA.2.86 virus and its first infection observed in the US in September. This sub-variant was first found in the world in January 2023. Scientists predict that this strain may have originated in Covid-19 original home- China. There are no distinct symptoms of the strain. It can have the same effects as the Omicron variant.