Covishield and Covaxin vaccines will now be available in open market

Vaccination is currently gaining momentum across the country to fight the corona pandemic. Covishield and Covaxin vaccines are currently available. Both vaccines will be available in the open market. Both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines have been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). This means that you will now get corona vaccine in medical stores just like any other medicine. According to sources, the cost of both the vaccines will be Rs 275 each. It is also likely to incur a service charge of Rs 150.

Covaxin, meanwhile, is currently priced at Rs 1,200 in the open market. A dose of Covishield is Rs 780. Both vaccines have a service charge of Rs 150. Currently both doses are available for emergency use in the country.

Now that the Drug Controller General of India has allowed Covishield and Covaxin vaccines to be sold in the open market, both Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech will have to set up distribution systems across the country. The Covishield and Covaxin vaccines will then be readily available at hospitals and medical stores.

Those who want to get the vaccine after getting permission to sell it in the open market can buy the vaccine from the medical store and get it from the doctor. Allowing the vaccine to be sold in the open market will further accelerate vaccination in the country. It will also reduce the burden on the government. An official announcement will be made after the price of the vaccine is fixed.