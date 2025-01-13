Cow cruelty case: K'taka CM's intention is to reduce Hindu population, says BJP

Bengaluru, Jan 13 Commenting on the cow cruelty case where a man was arrested by Karnataka police for slashing the udders of three cows in Chamarajpet, the BJP attacked Siddaramaiah and claimed that the Chief Minister’s intention was to ‘reduce’ the Hindu population in the state.

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday, the Leader of Opposition (LoP), R. Ashoka stated, “On the occasion of Sankranti festival, a shocking incident of slashing of udders of three cows took place, and the government should take strict action against the culprits.

“One individual has been arrested and it is claimed he is from Bihar. However, he has been living in the same area for the past ten years, and his brother even owns a factory here. The police should interrogate him thoroughly to identify those behind the incident.”

A thorough investigation should have been conducted to uncover who orchestrated this, he said.

“There is a veterinary hospital in the area, and there is reportedly an attempt to transfer it to the Waqf Board. The government allegedly created fake documents to loot property worth approximately Rs 500 crore. Those who opposed this, like the owner of cows, Karna, are being targeted in revenge,” Ashoka alleged.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently asked people at a public event to have only two children. Let him go and tell this to the Muslim community. His intent seems to be to reduce the Hindu population while increasing the Muslim population,” Ashoka claimed.

“One community is being favoured while another is sidelined. As the Chief Minister, he should unite all communities,” Ashoka professed.

On Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan’s offer of new cows to the owner of the three injured cows, Ashoka said, “This will not resolve this issue. Justice must be served.”

Taunting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said, “CM Siddaramaiah constantly talks about the CM chair not being vacant, repeating it a thousand times wherever he goes. Leaders are deeply immersed in power politics.”

“Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar went to Mandya and openly asked people to give him power. Now, he is pleading before the legislators. The government should clearly explain where this power-sharing has taken place,” he demanded.

“Even after Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala's visit, these problems have not been resolved. Legislators should be given clarity on the power-sharing issue,” he said.

