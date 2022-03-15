CoWIN registration for Covid vaccine of aged 12-14 to begin tomorrow

Registration for vaccination of kids above 12 will start on the CoWIN platform on Wednesday, March 16. Covid vaccination for children aged 12-14 will also begin on Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said. Children aged 12-14 will be jabbed with Corvbevax. The Union health minister had also said that senior citizens will be able to take precaution doses. "Everyone aged 60+ will now be able to get precaution doses. I urge the families of children and people aged over 60 to get them vaccinated," he tweeted.

Registration of children between 15 and 18 on the CoWIN platform began on January 1. The vaccination for children started on January 3.CorbeVax vaccine will be administered to children between the age of 12-14. The beneficiary age groups have been divided into two categories - 12 to 13 years and 13 to 14 years. The vaccine will be administered to children above the age of 12 only, regardless of their registration status on CoWIN portal. Anyone born before 15 March 2010 will not be eligible.

How to Register

Kids between 12 and 14 will be jabbed with Corbevax.



Children can register either with their family members or separately. Kids can register themselves with their student ID cards in case Aadhaar cards are not available.

Four members of a family can register against one mobile number.