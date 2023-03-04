CPI leader arrested for molesting minor in Kerala

A CPI leader was arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl in Arthungal area of Alappuzha district, the police said.

Officials said that the accused, identified as Satheeesan, a CPI leader, was arrested by Arthungal police on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim on Friday.

A case has been registered under the POCSO Act against him.

The minor, in her complaint, has stated that she was molested on multiple occasions by the accused, they said.

According to police, the victim belongs to the scheduled caste community and revealed about the incident during a counselling session at the school.

Both Satheesan and the girl's family were known to each other and the accused was the president of SC community co-operative society, said the police.

The accused CPI leader was produced before court and has been sent on police remand, they added.

( With inputs from ANI )

