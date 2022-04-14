CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comment on 'Akhand Bharat'

Communist Party of India( Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's comment on 'Akhand Bharat' and said that RSS is playing with people's emotion.

While talking to ANI, Yechury said, "What is this Akhand Bharat? They live on spreading this sort of poison, hate and consequently, violence follows. Please explain to Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan what 'Akhand Bharat' they are talking about."

"They are just playing with the people's emotion and think that they would get the support of the people then this is a big mistake," Yechury said.

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury further told ANI, "The unity, integrity of the country and such diversity only maintain through social harmony and communal harmony that is being violated and this it is a disservice to the great country like India."

Earlier on Wednesday, Bhagwat said, "India will again become 'Akhand Bharat' in 15 years. We will see all this with our own eyes. He said that according to astrology from the saints, in 20 to 25 years, India will again be a united India."

"If all of us together increase the speed of this work, then in 10 to 15 years, Akhand Bharat will be formed. In 15 years, the country will be rebuilt, all those who come in the way will be erased," he added while inaugurating the idol of Brahmalin Mahamandaleshwar Shri 1008 Swami Divyanand Giri, Pran Pratishtha and Shri Gurutray Temple in Kankhal in Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

( With inputs from ANI )

