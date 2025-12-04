CPI-M legislator to move SC against Calcutta HC's order on 32,000 primary teachers' jobs

Kolkata, Dec 4 CPI-M Rajya Sabha MP and advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said on Thursday that if petitioners move the Supreme Court, challenging the order of the Calcutta High Court's division bench which upheld the jobs of 32,000 primary teachers in West Bengal, then he will fight a legal battle on their behalf in the apex court.

"If the plaintiffs go to the Supreme Court, then I will definitely fight," Bhattacharya said while speaking to a section of media persons.

Bhattacharya is a lawyer by profession and fought several legal battles on behalf of petitioners in the West Bengal School Service Commission recruitment corruption case and primary teachers recruitment scam case.

At the same time, the CPI-M, which welcomed the High Court's order on Wednesday, is trying to stop Bhattacharya by issuing any instructions.

State CPI-M Secretary Mohammed Salim wanted to leave the matter to Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya's discretion.

"We have not given him (Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya) any instructions as a party before. We will not give them now. Because, what he will do professionally is his personal matter. Everything depends on his sense and discretion. We do not tell any doctor not to operate on this patient. It is the same in this case," Salim said.

The division bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, dismissed the judgment of a single-judge bench of the same court, which had cancelled the appointment of 32,000 primary teachers in state-run schools.

Lawyer Tarunjyoti Tiwari, who appeared for the petitioners, said that he will move the Supreme Court challenging this order.

Tiwari, who is also a member of the West Bengal BJP's Legal Cell, is the main lawyer in this case.

Meanwhile, another lawyer Kaustav Bagchi, who is also a BJP leader, also spoke in favour of challenging the High Court order in the apex court.

Following in their footsteps, now Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya has also said he will fight the legal battle on behalf of the petitioners.

On May 12, 2023, the single-judge bench of the then judge of Calcutta High Court and the current BJP Lok Sabha member, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, ordered the cancellation of 32,000 primary teacher jobs in the state.

Gangopadhyay passed the order acting on petitions filed by some candidates alleging that many secured recommendations for appointments despite ranking much lower in the recruitment examinations.

The state government challenged that order at the division bench of the Calcutta High Court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor