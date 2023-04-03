CPI MP writes to Railway Minister demanding high-level inquiry in Kerala train fire incident

New Delhi [India], April 3 : CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Monday wrote a letter to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urging him to order a high-level inquiry into the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train fire incident, and to release maximum compensation for the deceased persons' families.

Binoy Viswam said, "I am writing to express my deep concern and sadness over the recent tragic incident near the Elathur railway station in Kerala. As you may be aware, a passenger had set fire inside a boggy in the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train, resulting in burn injuries to at least eight people. Subsequently, three persons, including a one-year-old child and a woman were found dead on the tracks near the railway station".

"This is an extremely distressing incident, and I urge you to take immediate action to address the situation. Firstly, I request you to form a high-level enquiry to investigate the circumstances leading up to the incident and to identify any lapses in the security and safety measures on board the train. It is important to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future and that passengers can feel safe while travelling on trains".

CPI Upper House MP from Kerala urged Ashwini Vaishnaw to release maximum compensation for the family of the deceased.

"I urge you to release maximum compensation for the family of the deceased.The loss of a loved one is an irreparable loss, and it is important to provide adequate support to the family members during this difficult time. I request you to ensure that the compensation is released at the earliest and that the family members are provided with any other necessary assistance," he added .

Viswam further said, "I believe that it is crucial for the railway department to take immediate and effective action in this matter which deserves a humtarian approach. I hope that you will take appropriate action to address the situation".

