CPI(M) moves Supreme Court against demolition drive in South Delhi

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has moved the Supreme Court against the demolition of buildings of the people of South Delhi stating that it is total violation of principles of natural justice, statutes and the constitution under the guise of encroachment removal programme.

The Delhi State Committee of Communist Party of India (Marxist), represented by its Secretary, has moved a petition in the Supreme Court alleging that South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) action is inhumane and highly illegal.

The petition moved through advocate Biju P Raman said, "They are not unauthorized occupants or encroachers as alleged by the Respondents. Now it has come to the notice of the Petitioner that the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Respondent No 1 (SDMC) has issued letter dated nil for providing necessary police force including lady police to the MCD staff to maintain law and order during the encroachment removal action."

"Without giving a proper show cause notice and giving breathing time to people residing/working in different areas of South Delhi, the Respondents proposed to start demolition of buildings denying their precious constitutional rights and right to life, " the petition said.

According to petition, the authorities have not issued statutory notice to owners/ occupants of the buildings to show cause why the buildings should not be demolished but no notice is issued to them as to how encroachment is made by the occupants/ owners of the buildings. The petitioner said that the entire action is absolutely and manifestly arbitrary and in violation of Article 14, 19 and 21.

If this is permitted their only shelter and buildings for their livelihood will be demolished in utter disregard to statutes and the Constitution as the people residing and working in the notified area are generally very poor and marginalized who are incapable of resisting the illegal inhumane action of the Respondents SDMC and others, the petition claimed.

The petitioner also highlighted that on May 4 the authorities demolished buildings with bulldozers in Sangham Vihar area. "They have illegally demolished buildings of the poor people with bulldozers illegally and causing severe trauma and loss to the people, " the petition said.

But the authorities did not undertake the demolition drive in Kalindi Kunj as per schedule as there was no sufficient police force and now it is reliably understood that they would be demolition of the buildings in Shaheenbagh and other areas on May 9-13, 2022, the petitioner claimed.

"It is most respectfully submitted that the political executive of Respondent Municipal Corporation is maliciously indulging in a political game plan. The entire action of the Respondent is absolutely and manifestly arbitrary and without following any due process of law, " the petition said.

Hence, the petitioner has urged the Supreme Court to quash and set aside notification of SDMC relating to the encroachment removal actions program and direct the SDMC not to proceed with any action pursuant to and in furtherance of that notification relating to the encroachment removal actions program.

The petition also sought to grant adequate compensation to the victims of the illegal demolition undertaken by the civic bodies.

One similar petition has also been moved by Delhi Pradesh Rehri Patri Khomcha Hawkers Union against the demolition drive in South Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

