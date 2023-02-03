Crackdown against child marriages to continue in coming days, says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that the crackdown against child marriages in the state would continue in the coming days.

The CM further informed that the Director General of Police (DGP) shall share the details of the crackdown with the press on Friday evening.

"Till 8 am, around 1800 people have been arrested in relation to child marriages in the state. This crackdown will continue for the next three to four days. The DGP will share the details of the crackdown with the press in the evening. Right now, even I do not have the details," the chief minister said while talking to the media.

"By evening, a clear picture shall emerge of the number of arrests as well as the action taken by us against them. The arrests made district-wise shall also be shared by the DGP in the evening," the CM added.

The chief minister also talked about the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers who took part in the 74th Republic Day celebrations.

He said, "The NCC and NSS cadets take part in the Republic Day Parade. Only the selected students get a chance to take part in this parade. This time, the Assam NCC and NSS contingent went for the parade. I even met the NCC students who were under one month of training in Delhi. I met them today once again. A lot of hard work is needed to reach this position. I met everyone and extended my greetings."

"It would be great if NCC was made compulsory. We still do not have the infrastructure big enough for people from the army, navy and air force to come and train and instruct people," he added.

On the introduction of NCC in border schools, the CM said, "We have been asked to introduce NCC in all border area schools and colleges by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Slowly this will happen everywhere. Everything depends on the progress of the country."

( With inputs from ANI )

