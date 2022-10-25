Cracker explodes in man's pocket in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 25 In a freak accident here on Tuesday, a man carrying a cracker in his pant pocket was seriously injured when it exploded accidentally.

The incident took place in Banthra on the outskirts of Lucknow when Babloo collided with another man coming from the opposite direction.

Babloo has been admitted to the Lok Bandhu hospital in a critical condition.

