Credit Card Rules Changed by SBI, HDFC, and Other Banks From July 1: What You Should Know Before Use

In July, several major banks in India, including State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Citibank Credit Card, have announced updates to their credit card policies, slated to take effect from July 1, 2024. State Bank of India (SBI) has communicated to millions of its customers regarding the suspension of reward points for government transactions on specific credit cards starting July 1, 2024. The affected cards include:

Air India SBI Platinum Card

Air India SBI Signature Card

Central SBI Select+ Card

Chennai Metro SBI Card

Club Vistara SBI Card

Club Vistara SBI Card Prime

Delhi Metro SBI Card

Etihad Guest SBI Card

Etihad Guest SBI Premier Card

FabIndia SBI Card

FabIndia SBI Card Select

IRCTC SBI Card

IRCTC SBI Card Premier

Mumbai Metro SBI Card

Nature Basket SBI Card

Nature Basket SBI Card Elite

Ola Money SBI Card

Paytm SBI Card

Reliance SBI Card

Reliance SBI Card Prime

SBI Travel Card

ICICI Bank Credit Card Rule Changes Effective July 1, 2024

ICICI Bank has announced revisions to several credit card policies, set to be implemented from July 1, 2024. Among these changes, the card replacement fee for all cards except the Emerald Private Metal Credit Card will be raised from Rs 100 to Rs 200.

Citibank Credit Card Migration to Axis Bank

Axis Bank has informed Citibank credit card customers about the upcoming migration process, which includes all types of credit card accounts. The transition is scheduled to be finalized by July 15, 2024. In an email to Citibank credit card holders, Axis Bank assured that all migrations, including card transitions, will be completed by the specified date. Following the migration, Citibank-branded cards will continue to function seamlessly until customers receive their new Axis Bank cards by the end of the year. Notably, points accrued up to the migration date will retain their validity indefinitely. However, points earned post-migration will expire after three years, according to the communication.

HDFC Credit Card: New Rent Payment Rates Effective August 1, 2024

HDFC Bank Limited has announced revised rates for rent payments made via credit cards through platforms such as CRED, Paytm, Cheque, MobiKwik, and Freecharge. These new rates are set to be implemented from August 1, 2024.