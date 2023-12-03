Credit for BJP's win goes to Modi's guarantees: Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Dec 3 BJP leaders on Sunday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees for their party's massive victory in three states.

Samrat Choudhary, the BJP state president said: "The people of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and the entire country accepted the guarantees of Modi. It will not be wrong to say that the country would have only one guarantee and that is the Modi guarantee. This was a just trailer, its magic in Bihar is yet to be seen."

Shahnawaz Hussain, the BJP Muslim face in Bihar and former industry minister said: "The results of three states proved that the country has only one guarantee and that is Modi guarantee. It is Modi's magic. People have faith in him. Congress and other Opposition parties were confusing people through their guarantees but Modi's guarantee overpowered them. It is a defeat of Congress' arrogance and the win dedicated to Modi ji and crores of BJP workers."

