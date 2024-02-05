Credit politics begins in Bihar as BJP-RJD-JD-U spar over teachers' recruitment

Patna, Feb 5 Ahead of the floor test of the NDA Government in Bihar, the leaders of three major political parties, the BJP, RJD and the JD-U have kicked-off credit politics.

After the frequent flip-flops by Nitish Kumar, there is a general perception in the state now that he can change his political alliances any time.

Hence, the leaders of the RJD are not bothered with making any comments on him and are instead focusing on drawing the attention of voters to the works done by the party and the Mahagathbandhan Government in Bihar.

The leaders of the RJD are pointing out that the teachers’ recruitments in the first and second phase, where more than 3 lakh people of Bihar and other states got jobs, were Tejashwi Yadav’s vision.

Now, every RJD leader is holding discussions with common people about the 17 months of the Mahagathbandhan Government versus 17 years of Nitish Kumar’s rule with the BJP as the alliance partner.

“Nitish Kumar was the Chief Minister of Bihar for 18 years but he did not take the initiative to provide jobs until he became part of the Mahagathbandhan Government in Bihar. Was he waiting for Tejashwi Yadav?

“The recruitment of teachers and staff in other Government departments started soon after the formation of the Mahagathbandhan Government in Bihar.

“Nitish Kumar was sworn in on August 9, 2022 and he announced 10 lakh jobs and 10 lakh employment opportunities in various sectors on August 15, 2022 from the Gandhi Maidan Patna. How did this happen? It happened due to Tejashwi Yadav’s initiative as he made the poll promise in the run up to the 2020 Assembly election and as soon as he came to power, he executed it,” said Ejaz Ahmed, spokesperson of the RJD.

To counter the RJD, JD-U leaders are claiming that the teacher recruitments were part of the ‘Seven points programme part 2.’

The BJP has placed front page advertisements in various newspapers saying that the recruitments were due to the efforts of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav had no role in it.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar said, “The recruitment of teachers began during the tenure of the NDA Government. The RJD leaders are taking credit for various works but they were completed during the NDA Government.”

Prabhakar Mishra, spokesperson, BJP said, “To those who are talking about ‘khela (game)’, I want to say that there would be ‘mela (fair)’ in Bihar. The fair of jobs, development and education.”

“The NDA Government has only one agenda and that is to develop Bihar at a rapid pace,” Mishra said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor