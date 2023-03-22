Crescent moon not sighted anywhere in India; Ramzan to start on March 24

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 : Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee on Wednesday announced that the month of Ramzan will begin on Friday as the crescent moon was not sighted anywhere in the country.

"The crescent for Ramadan 2023 has not been sighted on March 22 evening. Hence, the first Ramzan fast this year will be observed on March 24, on Jumma (Friday)," Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali told .

The Ramzan fasting date changes yearly as the Muslim community follows the Islamic calendar based on the lunar cycle or phases of the moon. The starting and end date of Ramzan depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, an orgsation of Muslim scholars in India, also announced that Ramzan month would begin on March 24, Friday.

With the Hindu festival of Navratri currently being celebrated, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali also urged the Muslim community to take care of the religious sentiments of one another.

"I urge brothers and sisters to observe Roza for the welfare, prosperity and progress of the country along with their family members. The Islamic Centre of India has also issued a guideline for people who would observe Roza this month. All religious sentiments should be respected," he added.

The crescent moon for Ramzan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some Western countries and, usually a day later, in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries.

