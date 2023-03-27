Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father missing, search operation launched by Pune Police

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 : India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav's father Mahadev Jadhav has gone missing since Monday morning from the Kothrud area of Pune city, said police officials.

He went missing after he left home in the morning.

A missing person case has been registered at the Alankar Police Station. Kedar Jadhav's family resides in the Kothrud area of Pune.

Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Sahane of Alankar Police station confirmed that Mahadev Jadhav is suffering from dementia and a search operation is on.

Police have accessed CCTV footage in which he was last spotted in Karve Nagar.

Kedar Jadhav is a batting all-rounder who played for India between 2014-20. He represented the country in 73 ODIs, in which he scored 1,389 runs at an average of 42.09 with two centuries and six fifties. He also has 27 wickets in the format. He also played nine T20Is, in which he scored 122 runs in six innings with one half-century.

