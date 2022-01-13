Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrests one for hiring impersonator for getting a teacher's job

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old Ravi Dabas who had used an impersonator to qualify Delhi Subordinate Services exam in 2018.

Dabas got selected for the post of MCD primary teacher using dubious means and joined the job on October 22, 2019, at SDMC primary school, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

During the investigation, the accused revealed he used the old clean-shaven photograph while filling the form at the initial stage. While the person impersonating him appeared in the examination centre with a beard, which hid his facial contours. Therefore, the security agencies and invigilators at the examination centre could not differentiate or identify the person appearing for him.

Dabas is a graduate of MDU Rohtak, Haryana. He completed his diploma in Education from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. His father is a retired DDA employee and his mother is a retired teacher. Dabas is married and he has two children.

Sh. M. K. Nikhil, Dy. Secretary (Admin), Govt of N.C.T. of Delhi, Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, FC-18, Institutional Area, Karkardooma, Delhi, forwarded a complaint regarding impersonation in the examination conducted for selection of Assistant Primary Teacher & MCD School teacher mentioning that despite all security measures, many candidates managed to make other persons appear in the exam in place of them.

During the course of the investigation, records/information were collected from DSSSB and Asstt. Director, Education, and found that one Ravi Dabas was selected for the post of MCD Primary teacher and had joined the job on 22.10.2019 at SDMC Primary School, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

During the investigation of the case, a video recording of Examination Centre, GBSSS Khanpur, No 1 Delhi, dated November 30 2018, was obtained from DSSSB, Delhi and was analysed. The video recording showed the entry of candidates appearing in the examination and also of the examination hall, but the Ravi Dabas could not be identified at the entry point of the examination centre nor in the examination hall in the said video recording, stated the Delhi Crime Branch.

DSSSB had made provision that all appearing candidates had to put their thumb impression on the second copy of the Admit Card, which was preserved by DSSSB. Specimen thumb impression of accused Ravi Dabas and questioned thumb impression of appearing candidate taken on the admit card by the invigilator at the examination centre, were sent to Finger Print Bureau for comparison and it was revealed that the thumb impression of accused Ravi Dabas was not identical with the questioned thumb impression, said the Crime Branch.

Ravi Dabas has been taken on police remand to trace and arrest the co-accused, who had appeared for him in the examination. Further interrogation is on.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor