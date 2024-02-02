Crime Branch team reaches Kejriwal's residence to serve notice

New Delhi, Feb 2 A team from the Crime Branch of Delhi Police reached the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday to serve him a notice in connection with a case.

However, it is not yet clear as to in connection with which case has the notice been served to the AAP’s national convenor.

The ED had also issued a fifth notice to Kejriwal for questioning with regard to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. But instead of Kejriwal appearing before the agency, his supporters staged a protest in front of the BJP office here.

As per sources, the Crime Branch team also went to AAP minister Atishi's residence to serve a notice.

However, the notices were not accepted at either location.

"Atishi was not at home, while Kejriwal was also not at home. The Crime Branch team is likely to come again tomorrow," the sources said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said the saffron party welcomes reports stating that the Crime Branch has launched an inquiry into AAP's allegations that the BJP is luring AAP MLAs.

Delhi BJP had filed a complaint on January 30, stating that it has made no such offer to AAP MLAs, while demanding a police inquiry into Kejriwal's false allegations.

Sachdeva said now that the Crime Branch has served notice to Kejriwal, he should either submit evidence to support his allegations or be prepared to face criminal proceedings.

