Crime News: Man searches for 'Call girl' on Google; gets thrashed and loses Rs 30,000

Not everything is written on the internet and social media is true. A young man from Delhi noticed this after being beaten and damaged. After searching for 'Call Girl' online, the young man found himself in trouble. After making a video call, the girl called him to meet her. Also, Rs 30,000 was transferred from the youth's bank account. A case has been registered in this regard at Aman Vihar police station. According to police, the 34-year-old lives with his family in Paschim Vihar. He also does business related to sanitizer. Around 1 pm, he did a Google search for Call Girls. At that time, a girl's mobile number was found. Shortly after the phone conversation with the girl, the girl made a video call and called for a meeting at Rohini Sector-22. The young man reached there at 2 o'clock, but the girl told him to come to Prem Nagar. Accordingly, the young man reached there, but the young woman called again to the place at Pir Baba. After some time, the young lady also came there. After that, she took the young man on a bike to Pocket-13.



The girl took the youth to a flat in the building. The girl made a WhatsApp call to someone and soon a girl and two young men arrived. Together, the four started beating the youth. Also, Rs 3,000 was taken out of the youth's pocket. They also threatened to transfer Rs 50,000 to the account if he wanted to save his life. Meanwhile, after the girl's threat, the youth called his father and transferred Rs 30,000 to the girl's account. The four then pushed the youth out of the flat.