Crimes of passion mainly committed by people with bipolar disorder, addicts

By Ajay Kumar

Patna, June 3 While the recent gruesome murder in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy has shocked the entire nation, such incidents are frequently taking place in Bihar as well.



A jilted lover stabbed his former girlfriend 12 times in Sitamarhi district on May 30.

The Sitamarhi police managed to nab the accused who confessed to the crime. The victim sustained severe injuries and is battling for life in hospital.

"As per the confessional statement of the accused, he was in a relationship with the girl for the last five years but lately she had started ignoring him and refused to marry him. In a fit of anger, the accused Chandan Kumar stabbed her multiple times on Tuesday. We have arrested him on the charge of attempted murder," said Manoj Kumar Tiwari, SP of Sitamarhi.

On May 24, another jilted lover, angry over the marriage of his girlfriend, threw acid on the groom while he was sitting in the Mandap in Bihar's Lakhisarai district.

The groom Navin Kumar sustained burn injuries on his face and chest and was admitted to Sadar hospital.

The relatives of the victim present there managed to nab the accused Mithun Kumar and beat him up badly before handing him over to the police.

"The incident occurred in Kakrauli village under Halsi police station in Lakhisarai district. The groom and his relatives, a native of Bhandous village in Sheikhpura district, came to Kakrauli for the marriage on May 24. Mithun, who was carrying an acid bottle, reached the marriage venue and hurled the acid at the groom in the Mandap," said Akhilesh Kumar, the investigating officer from Halsi police station.

"In the two cases, the criminals had a bad mindset. There is a kind of passion also involved in such incidents and hence they do not hesitate to commit brutal attacks. They are not bothered about the consequences of the incident," Kumar said.

On May 30, the Patna police arrested an apparently psychotic killer who shot at three persons on the night of May 28. Two of them, including a UPSC aspirant, were killed.

The killer was identified as Subham alias Nepali, a resident of Patna City Chowk area.

Subham had gunned down a paan vendor named Shahil at the Bahadurpur railway overbridge. Shahil sustained a gunshot injury in the neck and died on the spot. A few hours later, he smashed the butt of his gun on the head of a railway employee near Rajendra Nagar railway station and fled with his mobile phone. Subham had also shot at UPSC aspirant Rahul Kumar Ojha who came to Patna for the UPSC examination on May 28 in the Agam Kuan area. The accused asked him for Rs 20 and when Rahul refused, he shot him in the stomach. Rahul succumbed in a hospital after five days.

Subham alias Nepali also gunned down a person in Naubatpur area. The investigating officer of the case said that he was passionate about the crimes and killing people only for a few bucks. In the case of UPSC aspirant Rahul Ojha, Nepali killed him for only Rs 20.

Sandeep Singh, the City SP of Patna (Central zone) said: "The accused is a drug addict. He committed the crimes in a drugged condition. It was an act of a serial killer who does not bother about the consequences of the crime he was committing."

Patna-based psychiatrist Dr Rakesh Kumar Singh said: "People generally have 25 to 30 mindsets in society and the person committing the crime in a sudden and cold blooded manner generally suffers from bipolar disorder. The exact cause of the bipolar disorder is not known but the combination of genetic, environmental, altered brain structures may play a role in committing the crime."

"The mood of a person having bipolar disorder generally swings from depressive low to manic high. It is extremely hard to predict the mood of that person. Such a person generally has a dual character. They behave normally in public and become violent on a particular issue or against a person," Singh said.

