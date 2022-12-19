Criminal absconding in abduction case held after 2 years

New Delhi, Dec 19 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has nabbed a criminal, who was absconding for the last two years in a case of abduction-cum-dacoity at gunpoint in the national Capital.

The accused has been identified as Tofeek alias Nanda (36), a resident of Fathepur village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, who was also involved in many cases of heinous nature registered in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, an official said on Monday.

According to P.S. Kushwah, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), a police team was working to prevent the commission of crime in Delhi-NCR by Mewat-based criminals when information was received that Tofeek was frequenting Delhi to commit crime.

"The police came to know that Tofeek would come to the bus stop near the Rajokri flyover. Subsequently, a trap was laid and he was apprehended. A single-shot pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from Tofeek. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against him at the Special Cell police station," said the official.

On interrogation, Tofeek disclosed that he was wanted in a case of abduction-cum-dacoity on the South Campus which he had committed about two years ago.

"He also told the police that in January 2021, he along with his 4-5 associates had stolen a Tata 407 (tempo) and also abducted its driver whom they dumped in Gurugram after robbing him of mobile phone and other belongings," the officer said.

"Tofeek with the help of his associates had also stolen a dumper from the Punjabi Bagh area on May 29. The accused is a habitual offender and was previously involved in more than five criminal cases in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan," said Kushwah.

The DCP added that Tofeek along with the members of his gang used to commit cattle theft in Delhi which they took to Mewat, Rajasthan, for slaughtering.

