Criminal held after brief encounter with Delhi Police

By ANI | Published: January 18, 2022 09:29 AM2022-01-18T09:29:42+5:302022-01-18T09:40:02+5:30

Delhi Police on Monday night arrested one criminal after a brief encounter in the outer north area of the national capital.

Criminal held after brief encounter with Delhi Police | Criminal held after brief encounter with Delhi Police

Criminal held after brief encounter with Delhi Police

Next

Delhi Police on Monday night arrested one criminal after a brief encounter in the outer north area of the national capital.

According to the police, more than 10 rounds were fired from both sides.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app