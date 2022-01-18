Criminal held after brief encounter with Delhi Police
By ANI | Published: January 18, 2022 09:29 AM2022-01-18T09:29:42+5:302022-01-18T09:40:02+5:30
Delhi Police on Monday night arrested one criminal after a brief encounter in the outer north area of the national capital.
Delhi Police on Monday night arrested one criminal after a brief encounter in the outer north area of the national capital.
According to the police, more than 10 rounds were fired from both sides.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app