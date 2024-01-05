Criminal killed in encounter with UP STF

Sultanpur, Jan 5 A criminal who carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, has been killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) in Sultanpur.

The incident took place with a team led by Deputy SP Deepak Kumar Singh of STF Headquarters in Dehat Kotwali area of Sultanpur.

There were multiple cases of kidnapping, ransom, robbery, extortion, and murder against the victim, Vinod Upadhyay across Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow and Gorakhpur.

A reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced by Gorakhpur Police in order to arrest him.

He had formed a gang of his own, which carried out several sensational murder cases in Gorakhpur, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar and Lucknow.

Additionally, there were four cases against him at the Gorakhnath Police Station.

There were 31 more cases against Upadhyay in other districts of the state.

