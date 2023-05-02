Criminal lynched in Bihar district

Patna, May 2 A criminal was lynched in Bihar's Begusarai district on Tuesday morning, police said here.

The now-deceased Saurav Kumar had shot at the Mukhiya's husband and RJD leader Sukhram Mahto on Monday evening. Angry relatives and supporters of the politician surrounded his house at around 7 a.m and lynched him.

Confirming the incident, Samrendra Kumar, the SHO of Birpur police station said that the person who was lynched in Genharpur village has a criminal back ground.

"Saurav was involved in a murder in the past and was out on bail. He, along with two of his aides, had shot at Sukhram Mahto at Barahra Ghat area and fled. Mahto sustained a gunshot injury on his stomach and was admitted to the private hospital. In a statement to police, Mahto claimed that one of the attackers was Saurav," Kumar told .

As Saurav was identified by Sukhram Mahto, a large number of his supporters cornered his house in Genharpur village. They barged inside and beat him with batons and iron bars till he died.

