Crisis at GTB Hospital: Doctors, Nurses Go On Indefinite Strike After Patient's Murder

In the wake of a tragic incident at Delhi's GTB Hospital, where a patient was murdered, the medical fraternity has taken a drastic step, bringing the hospital to a standstill. Doctors, nurses, and other staff members have initiated a strike, leading to the suspension of all non-emergency services, including outpatient departments (OPDs). Their demand: immediate and stringent security reforms to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals and patients alike.

Watch: Following a patient's murder at GTB Hospital in Delhi, doctors, nurses, and staff have gone on strike, shutting down OPD services and demanding stricter security measures, with only emergency services operational pic.twitter.com/BJu0F9Juee — IANS (@ians_india) July 15, 2024

While emergency services remain operational to cater to critical patients, the shutdown of OPDs has severely impacted hundreds of patients who rely on the hospital for routine medical consultations and treatments. Many patients expressed frustration and helplessness over the sudden disruption in services, highlighting the broader repercussions of the ongoing standoff. For the unversed, a 32-year-old patient, Riyazuddin was shot dead by an unidentified assailant inside ward number 24 of GTB Hospital on Sunday.

Riyazuddin had been admitted on June 23 and was undergoing treatment for an abdominal infection.According to Riyazuddin’s wife, the attack was a case of mistaken identity, with the shooter targeting someone else in the hospital.“I met my husband yesterday. When I arrived at the hospital, I learned that he had been shot dead. They had come here to kill someone else but mistakenly shot my husband... A person admitted to another ward had threats against him, and it seems the shooters intended to kill him but ended up shooting my husband instead” she told news agency ANI.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has described the incident as a “mafia-like killing” and emphasised the urgent need for improved security measures. In an official statement, the RDA expressed frustration over the government’s failure to address their repeated appeals for adequate security, which they believe could have prevented this tragic event.“Our repeated appeals for enhanced security have been ignored, culminating in this tragic event. Until the Delhi Government ensures a secure environment for everyone within the hospital, we cannot continue our duties,” an RDA spokesperson said.