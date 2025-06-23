Crocodile Attack in Gonda: 13-Year-Old UP Boy Dragged Into Ghaghra River While Bathing Buffaloes, Shocking Video Goes Viral

A chilling incident has sent shockwaves across Uttar Pradesh after a 13-year-old boy was snatched by a crocodile and dragged into the Ghaghra River in full view of horrified villagers. The boy, identified as Raja Babu alias Nan Yadav, was bathing buffaloes near the riverbank in Sanauli village when the terrifying attack occurred on Sunday.

In #Gonda, #UttarPradesh, a crocodile ate a young man while bathing a buffalo

A 13-year-old boy became a victim of a crocodile in the Ghaghra river in Sanauli village of Umri Begumganj pic.twitter.com/ET2VcJ0PZb — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 22, 2025

A viral video of the attack shows the crocodile suddenly latching onto the boy and pulling him underwater, as villagers can be heard screaming helplessly. In the brief but disturbing footage, the boy’s head and the crocodile are momentarily visible before both vanish beneath the surface. Local authorities, including police and rescue teams, have launched an intensive search operation in the area. As of the latest reports, the boy’s body had not yet been recovered.

The Ghaghra River, known for its strong currents and crocodile presence, has long been a site of both livelihood and danger for local communities who rely on it for daily activities such as fishing and livestock care.