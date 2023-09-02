Crowd chants Bharat Mata ki Jai as ISRO's Aditya L1 lifts off



ISRO's Aditya L1 was successfully launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh today on 2 September, 2023. Crowd chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ when ISRO’s PSLV rocket carrying Aditya L-1 lifted off from Sriharikota.

Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory class to study the Sun and is fired using ISRO's reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the earth.It is India's first solar space observatory and will be launched by the PSLV-C57. It will carry seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.

Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (or L1), which is 1.5 million km away from the Earth in the direction of the sun. It is expected to cover the distance in four months' time. The journey to the designated mission site is a staggering 1.5 million km from the Earth and will take about four months to cover.