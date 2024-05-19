Crowds disrupt Congress-SP rallies in Phulpur-Allahabad

Phulpur/Prayagraj (UP), May 19 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav could not address their rally in Phulpur as the swelling crowds broke all barricades and climbed onto the stage to meet their leaders.

The two leaders were escorted safely out of the rally ground by security personnel.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Prayagraj an hour later when the two leaders arrived to address a rally.

The crowds again broke the barricades and reached up to the stage and Akhilesh and Rahul could address them briefly due to the commotion.

Akhilesh reiterated his PDA (Pichda, Dalit and Alpasankhyak) factor while Rahul Gandhi spoke of the Congress manifesto that promises Rs one lakh to every woman in a BPL household and a better deal for farmers.

The INDIA candidate in Phulpur is Amarnath Maurya of SP while in Allahabad, the INDIA candidate is Ujjawal Raman Singh of Congress.

Both Allahabad and Phulpur will go to polls on May 25 in the sixth phase.

