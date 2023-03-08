CRPF jawans celebrate Holi in South Kashmir's Anantnag

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 90 Battalion celebrated Holi on Tuesday at Anantnag in South Kashmir.

The celebrations began with a pooja performed by the priest, and was attended by DIG CRPF DP Upadhaya and other soldiers.

The occasion was celebrated with Holika Dahan - a ritual that symbolises the victory of good over evil is performed.

CRPF Jawans exchanged colours and distributed sweets.

DIG CRPF DP Upadhya while speaking tosaid, "I wish everyone on the occasion of Holi. This time Holi and Shab-e-barat fall on the same day. I feel this will help in the cause of unity of the nation and both religions will work for the country's development."

DIG CRPF Upadhya further said, "I send best wishes to the people of Kashmir, CRPF soldiers and to my country people. God gives you happiness and helps you in your path of development. This will help us in becoming a strong nation."

On asked about the morale of soldiers in the unit on being far away from homes, DIG stated that morale is high in the battalion.

"We all are happy, the motivation of soldiers and high-ranking officials is very high. We are far from our homes but for whom ? In the service of the nation. We use social media to interact with our close ones. You can see soldiers from all religious communities celebrating. They are happy," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

