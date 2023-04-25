CRPF officer shoots self using AK-47 rifle in Odisha

New Delhi [India], April 25 : A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer on Tuesday morning died by suicide by shooting himself with an AK-47 rifle in the bathroom of his office in Odhisha's Raighar area, sources said.

The officer identified as Sunil Kumar was posted as a 2IC in the CRPF's 4th Battalion.

The reason behind the suicide attempt is not yet confirmed. The matter is being investigated by state police and the CRPF is also trying to find out the reason behind the attempt.

This is the second such attempt within a week by a CRPF officer.

A CRPF sub-inspector Kishanbhai Rathod shot himself dead using his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, on April 19 at the CRPF campus near Chiloda village in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat.

The sub-inspector was serving as a guard at the campus. He shot himself near his jaw at his barrack in the afternoon. A native of Daskroi taluka in Ahmedabad, the sub-Inspector would have retired from service after one year.

In an unrelated incident in Punjab's Bathinda recently, an Army jawan died of a gunshot wound after his service weapon went off accidentally, Punjab Police said on April 13.

The Army said the incident occurred in Bathinda Military Station on Wednesday evening.

The Army said that the soldier was on sentry duty with his service weapon and the case "purportedly seems to be of attempted suicide". He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

"The weapon and cartridge case from the same weapon was found next to the soldier. He was immediately evacuated to the Military Hospital but succumbed to his injuries," the Army said.

The soldier had returned from leave on April 11.

"The case purportedly seems to be of attempted suicide. There is no connection whatsoever with the incident that took place at Bathinda Military Station yesterday," the Army said.

SHO, Bathinda Cantt Police Station said, "An Army jawan died of a bullet injury as his service weapon went off accidentally in Punjab's Bathinda last night. The deceased jawan has been identified as Laghu Raj Shankar."

