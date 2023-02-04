CRPF official commits suicide in Delhi
By IANS | Published: February 4, 2023 11:09 AM 2023-02-04T11:09:05+5:30 2023-02-04T11:20:06+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 4 An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Central Reserve Police Force allegedly shot himself with his service gun in the national Capital, an official said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday around 4 p.m. and the victim has been identified as 53-year-old Rajbir Singh.
"He was deployed at Intelligence Bureau Director's residence," the official said.
"No suicide note has been recovered and the post-mortem will be conducted today, following which his body will be handed over to the family members," the official added.
