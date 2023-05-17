CRPF trooper shoots himself dead in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, May 17 A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper shot himself dead with his service rifle in J&K's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

Officials said that the trooper was posted in Awantipora area of Pulwama.

"The body has been shifted to police control room for autopsy. A case has been registered in this incident. The reasons those forced the trooper to take the extreme step are being ascertained," an official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor