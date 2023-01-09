CRPF yet to process Congress' 'security breach concerns' in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Days after Congress Party wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah complaining of 'security breaches' in the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday, said that they are in process to take stock of the incident.

"The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is yet to process details of the December 24 incident, wherein the Congress party had written to the Home Minister expressing concern about security breaches during the Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra," a senior CRPF official told ANI, adding that they are in the process of getting more information on the said incident.

The Congress on Wednesday wrote to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging "security breaches" in the Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered Delhi on December 24.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal in his letter said the Delhi Police behaved like "mute spectators" and completely failed to control the surging crowd and maintain a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi, who is assigned Z+ Security.

Further in his letter to Shah, Venugopal said, "Moving forward. Bharat Jodo Yatra is slated to enter the sensitive state of Punjab and J&K in the next phase starting from January 3, 2022. In this regard, I request you to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Rahul Gandhi, a Z+ protectee and of all the Bharat Yatris and leaders joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

The Congress general secretary's letter read, "I invite your kind attention to significant security breaches in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. As Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi, on 24th December 2022, the security of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was compromised on multiple occasions, and the Delhi police completely fail to control the surging crowd and maintain a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi, who is assigned Z+ Security."

"The situation was so severe that the Congress workers and the Bharat Yatris walking along with Rahul Gandhi had to form the perimeter. At the same time, the Delhi Police remained as mute spectators," Venugopal wrote.

He further claimed that to harass participants and prevent eminent personalities from joining the Yatra, the Intelligence Bureau is interrogating many people who participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The foot march is currently in Haryana, wherein it re-entered on January 6 after covering Uttar Pradesh over a span of three days. The Yatra is due to enter the border state of Punjab on January 10 and will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

On being asked about the security preparations of the yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab the CRPF officer said, the security arrangements have been fully made for Rahul Gandhi as per the guidelines and are coordinating with state police for law and order arrangements.

