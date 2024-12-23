C.T. Ravi claims Laxmi Hebbalkar spoke ill about women members of his family

Bengaluru, Dec 23 Reacting to the statement of Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar that she would complain about the alleged obscene remark made against her to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC C.T. Ravi on Monday wondered if it was appropriate for the Minister to speak ill about his mother, sister and wife in the Legislative Council.

Addressing reporters in Chikkamagaluru, Ravi said that Hebbalkar also threatened him on the floor of the House. Along with her, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi also threatened him with dire consequences.

"Laxmi has dubbed BJP leaders as ‘Dhritarashtras’. If she thinks all BJP leaders are Dhritarashtra, why does she want to complain? What’s the benefit she will get out of complaining about the matter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

"The police acted on the complaint by Minister Laxmi and why have they not taken any action on my complaint? Minister Laxmi spoke against my mother, sister and wife. What this ‘great mother’ (Minister Laxmi) had spoken, everyone has seen. Is that correct?” C.T Ravi questioned.

"Was there an order to take me overnight to unknown places, forest areas? Why did they take me to Belagavi, Rayabagh and Lokapura? I got hurt in the head in Khanapur and they got the treatment in Khanapur. It was a small injury and despite bleeding, they did not get the treatment for me. Who asked the police to take me to the sugarcane fields and crusher plant?” Ravi further asked.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Public Distribution, Food and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi commenting over the issue in Hubballi, stated, the Council Chairman’s decision is final in this case and he has stated that there is no record of usage of any derogatory word in the house.

"Assuming that Ravi had used that word, the police can’t subject him to punishment like how it is being done in Afghanistan and Iraq. What nonsense are the Congress leaders talking about the case?" Joshi questioned.

Laxmi Hebbalkar on Monday released a video of the BJP MLC C.T. Ravi allegedly using derogatory words against her on the floor of the Legislative Council and stated that she would never forgive him for the offence.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, she said that she sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and she would meet him soon and submit the complaint.

The incident erupted last Thursday during a heated debate in the Karnataka Legislative Council. C.T. Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as a "drug addict." This provoked strong reactions, with Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar calling Ravi a "murderer." Ravi reportedly responded with an obscene remark directed at Hebbalkar.

The alleged comment led to Ravi’s arrest on charges of using derogatory language against Hebbalkar. However, following a High Court directive, Ravi was released, sparking further political drama.

The Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti stated that the derogatory remark row involving BJP MLC C.T. Ravi and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar was a closed chapter and the interference of police in the case was not acceptable.

