CUET-PG 2022 dates declared, check details

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar declared that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the Postgraduate courses exam will be held between September 1 to 11. “The dates for CUET (PG) – 2022 are: 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 September 2022. The dates of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on. The detailed Schedule along with the Test Paper Code and Shift/Time will be announced by NTA," he said.

“Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) http://nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can write to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in,” he added. CUET-PG for postgraduate admissions entrance will be held in the central universities across the country.

Candidates who are willing to seek admission to universities like JNU, Pnodicherry University, and Banaras University can appear for the exam, while DU and Jamia Millia Islamia is not conducting the test this year.