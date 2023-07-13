CUET-PG 2023: Answer keys to be released on July 15

New Delhi [India], July 13 : University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday announced that the provisional answer keys for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023) will be released on July 15, 2023.

"CUET-PG: The Provisional Answer Keys along with the Question Papers and Recorded Responses will be available on the websites http://nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in for all candidates who appeared for CUET (PG) – 2023 to challenge," UGC chairman tweeted.

"Duration for Answer Key Challenge: Up to 11:00 P.M. on 15 July 2023," he said.

The answer key will be announced on the website http://nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET-PG) from June 5-12, 2023.

This year, more than 30 central universities participated in the common entrance exam for postgraduate admissions.

