CUET UG 2022 cancelled due to heavy rain at some centres

Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 has been canceled on Thursday due to heavy rain and technical glitches. NTA confirmed the reports, “Exam at a few centres today has been cancelled because of problems during the mock test, technical issues faced in the morning. About 2,000 students may have been affected by this. We have postponed the exam at these centres to August 12. However, if this date doesn’t work for the candidates, we have provided an email address where there can send their request indicating their preferred date,” a senior NTA official told a news portal.

“Due to heavy rain in many districts of Kerala in past few days, it has been brought to the notice of NTA that it may not be possible for a large number of candidates to reach the Examination Centre for CUET (UG) – 2022 within stipulated time as the movement will be very difficult and there may be disruption of power,” the official notice read.